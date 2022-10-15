Charles Oliveira says he will ‘shock the world yet again’ at UFC 280

Charles Oliveira might be the underdog against Islam Makhachev but that only adds extra motivation to reclaim his lightweight championship at UFC 280.

The Brazilian forfeited his title earlier this year after missing weight ahead of his first-round submission victory over Justin Gaethje at UFC 274, becoming the first-ever UFC champion to be stripped of a title for missing weight.

Oliveira will look to reclaim what he feels was stolen from him by the Arizona Athletic Commission when he takes on -180 favorite and Khabib Nurmagomedov protege Makhachev in the UFC 280 main event next Saturday in Abu Dhabi, planning to ‘shock the world yet again’ by winning the title a second time.

“I’m going to shock the world yet again… Well, opinions are subjective and some people believe that I would be a potential winner, he would be a potential winner,” Oliveira told ESPN’s Brett Okamoto in a recent interview (h/t Low Kick MMA). “But I’m gonna show that my history, my background, the number of fights I’ve had, my contenders, these will come to show on that very night. In this sense, I’ll shock the world because people will change their opinion about this.”

UFC 280, which features Oliveira vs. Makhachev as the main event, is scheduled to take place on October 22 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.