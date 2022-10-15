Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius live results, video stream, play-by-play, highlights, how to watch

Saturday night will have three big boxing events, with the evening ending with the biggest of them. Former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder will return after a year out, with the KO artist taking on Robert Helenius.

Wilder hasn’t fought since October 2021, when he badly lost to Tyson Fury. Helenius is 31-3, and the 38-year-old will come in as a pretty sizable underdog. The co-main is Caleb Plant, who was TKO’d by Canelo Alvarez last time out. He faces Anthony Dirrell.

Join us for live results starting with the prelims at 7 p.m. ET, and we’ll also have play-by-play of the main event. The main card starts at 9 p.m. ET, with Wilder’s walkout expected to happen around midnight. Videos and highlights will also be embedded throughout the event.

The Fox Sports PPV event is also available as a live stream on Fite TV, or on the embed below:

Full results:

Main Card (9 p.m. ET, Fox Sports PPV and FITE.tv)

Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius

Caleb Plant vs. Anthony Dirrell

Frank Sanchez vs. Carlos Negron

Gary Antonio Russell vs. Emmanuel Rodriguez

Prelims (FS1, 7:00 p.m. ET)

Vito Mielnicki Jr vs Limberth Ponce

Michel Rivera vs Jerry Perez

Gurgen Hovhannisyan vs Michael Coffie