KSI’s Misfits Boxing: Live results stream, highlights, how to watch - Cherdleys, AJ Bunker, Astrid West, more

YouTube star KSI, whose boxing exploits have stunned those of us who look at web traffic in combat sports, launched his own promotion a little while ago. This weekend, his Misfits Boxing puts on its second show in partnership with DAZN.
The event, which is titled MF & DAZN: X Series 002 is headlined by British YouTuber Jamie Michael “Jay” Swingler vs. American actor and YouTuber Cherdleys.
The first of this series sold of The O2 Arena in London, which is hosting Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall today. This event will be taking place at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield.
Other characters who will be appearing at this event include the rapper Swarmz who fought and lost to KSI earlier this year and Jake Paul sparring partner Anthony Taylor. Star of love island AJ Bunker will also be fighting on the card. She takes on Carla Howe.
You can get an introduction to most of these characters in the press conference highlights below, which predictable went off the rails pretty quickly.
The card airs exclusively on DAZN, beginning at 2 p.m. ET.
Check below for live results and highlights.
Full results:
Jay Swingler vs. Cherleys
Slim vs. Ryan Taylor
Tom Zanetti vs. Jack Bean
Kristen Hanby vs. Swarmz
Halal Ham vs. DTG
Ashley Tebi vs. Anthony Taylor
Astrid West vs. Keeley
AJ Bunker vs. Carla Howe
