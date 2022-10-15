KSI’s Misfits Boxing: Live results stream, highlights, how to watch - Cherdleys, AJ Bunker, Astrid West, more

YouTube star KSI, whose boxing exploits have stunned those of us who look at web traffic in combat sports, launched his own promotion a little while ago. This weekend, his Misfits Boxing puts on its second show in partnership with DAZN.

The event, which is titled MF & DAZN: X Series 002 is headlined by British YouTuber Jamie Michael “Jay” Swingler vs. American actor and YouTuber Cherdleys.

The first of this series sold of The O2 Arena in London, which is hosting Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall today. This event will be taking place at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield.

Other characters who will be appearing at this event include the rapper Swarmz who fought and lost to KSI earlier this year and Jake Paul sparring partner Anthony Taylor. Star of love island AJ Bunker will also be fighting on the card. She takes on Carla Howe.

You can get an introduction to most of these characters in the press conference highlights below, which predictable went off the rails pretty quickly.

The card airs exclusively on DAZN, beginning at 2 p.m. ET.

Check below for live results and highlights.

Full results:

Jay Swingler vs. Cherleys

Slim vs. Ryan Taylor

Tom Zanetti vs. Jack Bean

Kristen Hanby vs. Swarmz

Halal Ham vs. DTG

Ashley Tebi vs. Anthony Taylor

Astrid West vs. Keeley

AJ Bunker vs. Carla Howe