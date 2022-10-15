Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Jr. 2: How to stream, start time, ppv price, full fight card

Devin Haney played the role of spoiler last time he travelled down under. In front of George Kambosos Jr’s countrymen, Haney took a unanimous decision win to become the first undisputed champion in the four-belt era. Kambosos triggered a rematch clause in the fight contract and here we are to do it all again.
This time around Haney and Kambosos are at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. There Haney will stake his WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO and The Ring lightweight titles. After his last win over Kambosos, Haney improved his undefeated record to 28-0.
The loss to Haney was Kambosos first ever defeat. His record now stands at 20-1. He’ll be eager to even the score with the American and win back the belts he secured with a split decision over Teofimo Lopez in 2021.
Bout Order
Main Card (7 p.m. ET, ESPN+, ESPN and ESPN Deportes)
Undisputed lightweight championship: Devin Haney (c) vs. George Kambosos Jr (ring walks expected at 10:30 p.m. ET)
IBF super-bantamweight championship: Cherneka Johnson (c) vs. Susie Ramadan
WBC bantamweight title eliminator: Jason Moloney vs. Nawaphon Kaikanha
WBO international super-featherweight championship: Andrew Moloney vs. Norbelto Jimenez
Cruiswerweight: David Nyika vs. TBA
Heavyweight: Hemi Ahio vs. Fainga Opelu
Super-welterweight: Amari Jones vs. TBA
Tickets
Tickets at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne are available here.
Live Stream
Shields vs. Marshall will air on ESPN+.
A monthly subscription to ESPN+ costs $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year. ESPN+ can also be included in The Disney Bundle with Hulu. The ad-supported version of that package is $13.99. The no-ads version is $19.99.
ESPN+ can be viewed on the following devices:
Web browsers
ESPN+ web browser and system requirements
Mobile devices and tablets
Apple iPhones and iPads
Android phones and tablets
Amazon Fire tablet
Smart TVs
Android TV devices
Samsung Tizen smart TVs
Gaming consoles and streaming devices
Amazon Fire TV
Apple tvOS
Chromecast
Oculus Go
Playstation
Portal TV
Roku
Xbox
Xfinity Flex and X1 TV Box
Live news, updates and round-by-round commentary is available here on Bloody Elbow.
Loading comments...