Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Jr. 2: How to stream, start time, ppv price, full fight card

Devin Haney played the role of spoiler last time he travelled down under. In front of George Kambosos Jr’s countrymen, Haney took a unanimous decision win to become the first undisputed champion in the four-belt era. Kambosos triggered a rematch clause in the fight contract and here we are to do it all again.

This time around Haney and Kambosos are at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. There Haney will stake his WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO and The Ring lightweight titles. After his last win over Kambosos, Haney improved his undefeated record to 28-0.

The loss to Haney was Kambosos first ever defeat. His record now stands at 20-1. He’ll be eager to even the score with the American and win back the belts he secured with a split decision over Teofimo Lopez in 2021.

Bout Order

Main Card (7 p.m. ET, ESPN+, ESPN and ESPN Deportes)

Undisputed lightweight championship: Devin Haney (c) vs. George Kambosos Jr (ring walks expected at 10:30 p.m. ET)

IBF super-bantamweight championship: Cherneka Johnson (c) vs. Susie Ramadan

WBC bantamweight title eliminator: Jason Moloney vs. Nawaphon Kaikanha

WBO international super-featherweight championship: Andrew Moloney vs. Norbelto Jimenez

Cruiswerweight: David Nyika vs. TBA

Heavyweight: Hemi Ahio vs. Fainga Opelu

Super-welterweight: Amari Jones vs. TBA

Tickets

Tickets at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne are available here.

Live Stream

Shields vs. Marshall will air on ESPN+.

Live news, updates and round-by-round commentary is available here on Bloody Elbow.