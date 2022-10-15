Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius: How to stream, start time, ppv price, full fight card

Deontay Wilder will be capping off a huge day for boxing on Saturday night when he takes on Robert Helenius at the Barclays Center in New York City. Their fight comes after Claressa Shields takes on Savannah Marshall in the UK and Devin Haney rematches George Kambosos Jr. down under.

Wilder will be looking to get on track versus ‘The Nordic Nightmare’, having not appeared in the ring since his KO loss to Tyson Fury in October, 2021. That loss followed a TKO loss to Fury in 2020. The Fury defeats dropped Wilder’s record to 42-2-1. Helenius will be looking to spoil Wilder’s return, though. He’s got a 31-3 record and is coming off two wins over Adam Kownacki.

The co-main is Caleb Plant, who was TKO’d by Canelo Alvarez last time out. He faces Anthony Dirrell.

The event starts off late on Saturday night, going live at 11 p.m ET with ring walks for Wilder and Helenius expected at around midnight.

Bout Order

Main Card (11 p.m. ET, Fox Sports PPV and FITE.tv)

Heavyweight: Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius

Super middleweight: Caleb Plant vs. Anthony Dirrell

Heavyweight: Frank Sanchez vs. Carlos Negron

Bantamweight: Gary Antonio Russell vs. Emmanuel Rodriguez

Tickets

Tickets at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY are available here.

Live Stream

Wilder vs. Helenius will air on television via Fox Sports PPV and online via FITE.tv. The cost for both services is the same at $74.99.

