Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius: How to stream, start time, ppv price, full fight card

Deontay Wilder will be capping off a huge day for boxing on Saturday night when he takes on Robert Helenius at the Barclays Center in New York City. Their fight comes after Claressa Shields takes on Savannah Marshall in the UK and Devin Haney rematches George Kambosos Jr. down under.
Wilder will be looking to get on track versus ‘The Nordic Nightmare’, having not appeared in the ring since his KO loss to Tyson Fury in October, 2021. That loss followed a TKO loss to Fury in 2020. The Fury defeats dropped Wilder’s record to 42-2-1. Helenius will be looking to spoil Wilder’s return, though. He’s got a 31-3 record and is coming off two wins over Adam Kownacki.
The co-main is Caleb Plant, who was TKO’d by Canelo Alvarez last time out. He faces Anthony Dirrell.
The event starts off late on Saturday night, going live at 11 p.m ET with ring walks for Wilder and Helenius expected at around midnight.
Bout Order
Main Card (11 p.m. ET, Fox Sports PPV and FITE.tv)
Heavyweight: Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius
Super middleweight: Caleb Plant vs. Anthony Dirrell
Heavyweight: Frank Sanchez vs. Carlos Negron
Bantamweight: Gary Antonio Russell vs. Emmanuel Rodriguez
Tickets
Tickets at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY are available here.
Live Stream
Wilder vs. Helenius will air on television via Fox Sports PPV and online via FITE.tv. The cost for both services is the same at $74.99.
Fite.tv can be viewed on the following devices:
Web browsers
All major modern browsers including Chrome, Safari, Firefox and Edge.
Mobile devices and tablets
Install the FITE app from the iOS App Store, Android Google Play or Amazon.
Smart TVs
Samsung TV
LG TV
Vidaa or VEWD via Hisense TV and selected TiVO boxes
Vizio SmartCast TVs
Netgem Set-Top Box
AT&T TV Device
Gaming consoles and streaming devices
Amazon Fire TV
Apple TV
Chromecast
Optimus Stream
Playstation 4
Roku
Xbox One
Xfinity Flex and X1 TV Box
Live news, updates and round-by-round commentary is available here on Bloody Elbow.
