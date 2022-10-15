UFC Vegas 62 results & video highlights: Alexa Grasso vs. Viviane Araujo

Stay up to date with what’s happening today at UFC Vegas 62, which is going down from a more private than usual APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main event of the evening is getting top-ten women’s flyweights colliding when the #5 rated, Alexa Grasso, meets the #6 rated, Viviane Araujo. The co-main event will see longtime UFC veteran Cub Swanson scrapping it out with surging bantamweight Jonathan Martinez.

The main card is slated for 7:00pm ET/4:00pm PT, and the preliminary bouts begin at 4:00pm ET/1:00p, PT — all of which can be streamed on ESPN+.

Main card:

Alexa Grasso vs. Viviane Araujo: (W) Flyweight

Jonathan Martinez vs. Cub Swanson: Bantamweight

Askar Askarov vs. Brandon Royval: Flyweight

Dusko Todorovic vs. Jordan Wright: Middleweight

Misha Cirkunov vs. Alonzo Menifield: Light Heavyweight

Prelims:

Mana Martinez vs. Brandon Davis: Bantamweight

Raphael Assuncao vs. Victor Henry: Bantamweight

Nick Maximov vs. Jacob Malkoun: Middleweight

Joanderson Brito vs. Lucas Alexander: Featherweight

Piera Rodriguez vs. Sam Hughes: Strawweight

C.J. Vergara vs. Tatsuro Taira: Flyweight

Pete Rodriguez vs. Mike Jackson: Welterweight