UFC Vegas 62 results & video highlights: Alexa Grasso vs. Viviane Araujo

Stay up to date with what’s happening today at UFC Vegas 62, which is going down from a more private than usual APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The main event of the evening is getting top-ten women’s flyweights colliding when the #5 rated, Alexa Grasso, meets the #6 rated, Viviane Araujo. The co-main event will see longtime UFC veteran Cub Swanson scrapping it out with surging bantamweight Jonathan Martinez.
The main card is slated for 7:00pm ET/4:00pm PT, and the preliminary bouts begin at 4:00pm ET/1:00p, PT — all of which can be streamed on ESPN+.
Main card:
Alexa Grasso vs. Viviane Araujo: (W) Flyweight
Jonathan Martinez vs. Cub Swanson: Bantamweight
Askar Askarov vs. Brandon Royval: Flyweight
Dusko Todorovic vs. Jordan Wright: Middleweight
Misha Cirkunov vs. Alonzo Menifield: Light Heavyweight
Prelims:
