Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall: Live results, round by round analysis, scores, how to watch

Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshal finally make it to the ring to settle their differences and unify a division tonight, after years of back-and-forth rivalry and a month after the death of Queen Elizabeth scuppered the original fight night. The main event in London comes loaded with both personal and boxing significance, and is supported by a good all-women’s card.
Shields (12-0-0, 2 KOs) comes into it with the amateur prestige, most of the belts, and much more high-level pro experience. Marshall (12-0-0, 10 KOs) has the knockout power and a win over Shields back in their amateur days. They’ve been exchanging words for years, and now they’ll finally get back in the ring together.
This card will provide live play-by-play of the main event. The card starts at 2.30pm ET on ESPN+, with the main event expected around 5pm ET.
Main Card (2 p.m. ET, ESPN+)
WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO middleweight championship: Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall
IBF, WBC and WBO super featherweight championship: Mikaela Mayer vs. Alycia Baumgardner
Lightweight: Caroline Dubois vs. Milena Koleva
Featherweight: Ebonie Jones vs. Jasmina Nad
Flyweight: Ginny Fuchs vs. Gemma Ruegg
Welterweight: Lauren Price vs. Timea Belik
Featherweight: Kariss Artingstall vs. Marina Sakharov
Super welterweight: April Hunter vs. Erica Juana Gabriela Alvarez
Super bantamweight: Sarah Liegmann vs. Bec Connolly
Super flyweight: Shannon Ryan vs. Buchra El Quaissi
Lightweight: Georgia O’Connor vs. Joyce Van Ee
