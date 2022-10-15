Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall: Live results, round by round analysis, scores, how to watch

Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshal finally make it to the ring to settle their differences and unify a division tonight, after years of back-and-forth rivalry and a month after the death of Queen Elizabeth scuppered the original fight night. The main event in London comes loaded with both personal and boxing significance, and is supported by a good all-women’s card.

Shields (12-0-0, 2 KOs) comes into it with the amateur prestige, most of the belts, and much more high-level pro experience. Marshall (12-0-0, 10 KOs) has the knockout power and a win over Shields back in their amateur days. They’ve been exchanging words for years, and now they’ll finally get back in the ring together.

This card will provide live play-by-play of the main event. The card starts at 2.30pm ET on ESPN+, with the main event expected around 5pm ET.

Main Card (2 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO middleweight championship: Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall

IBF, WBC and WBO super featherweight championship: Mikaela Mayer vs. Alycia Baumgardner

Lightweight: Caroline Dubois vs. Milena Koleva

Featherweight: Ebonie Jones vs. Jasmina Nad

Flyweight: Ginny Fuchs vs. Gemma Ruegg

Welterweight: Lauren Price vs. Timea Belik

Featherweight: Kariss Artingstall vs. Marina Sakharov

Super welterweight: April Hunter vs. Erica Juana Gabriela Alvarez

Super bantamweight: Sarah Liegmann vs. Bec Connolly

Super flyweight: Shannon Ryan vs. Buchra El Quaissi

Lightweight: Georgia O’Connor vs. Joyce Van Ee