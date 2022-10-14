UFC Vegas 62 loses Brandon Royval vs. Askar Askarov

Brandon Royval vs. Askar Askarov is no longer happening at UFC Vegas 62 on Saturday.

On Friday, Royval announced that his fight against Askarov was canceled after hearing his opponent would be unable to make weight.

“Woke up at 127…before I started the weight cut, I heard my opponents not going to make weight,” wrote Royval on Twitter. “They turned down a catchweight, so it looks like the fight is off. Heartbroken but thank you [Tyler Minton Nutrition] for another easy weight cut. We stay professional on our end.”

Askarov has yet to respond to those claims.

Royval was hoping to extend his win streak to three. ‘Raw Dawg’ returned to the win column earlier this year with back-to-back wins over Rogério Bontorin and Matt Schnell at UFC Vegas 46 and UFC 274, respectively.

In his most recent Octagon appearance, Askarov suffered the first loss of his professional career. The ‘Bullet’ lost a unanimous decision to Kai Kara-France at UFC Columbus this past March.

UFC Vegas 62 is headlined by a flyweight fight between Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araújo. With Royval vs. Askarov off, the event moves forward with 11 fights.

It is unknown if Royval vs. Askarov will be rescheduled for a later date.