‘It’s on my terms now’ — Leon Edwards demands Kamaru Usman trilogy take place in London

Leon Edwards believes he should be calling the shots and stipulating the terms of his proposed trilogy with Kamaru Usman following his stunning last-minute knockout of the latter at UFC 278.

The rematch took place at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, with Jamaican-born Edwards shocking the world after flattening then-welterweight champ Usman with a head kick to tie the score 1-1.

As the newly-crowned welterweight king, Edwards has demanded the third fight take place in the U.K., anticipating a title showdown at London’s iconic Wembley stadium which boasts a capacity of 90,000.

“It’s in Wembley, bro,” Birmingham-based Edwards told Troopz in a recent interview (h/t The Mac Life). “We’re going back to the sites. I’m not going over (to America) now. I did my job. I went to over to his backyard and took it off him, so now he has to come to my backyard. I’m not going over there again. It’s on my terms now. He has to come over here.”

Edwards hasn’t finalized the date, but the Team Renegade BJJ standout anticipates the matchup will take place in March 2023.

“They said early next year, March-ish,” he said. “Early next year over here in the U.K. — the stadium show. I think they’re coming to Wembley because it’s probably cold in March. It might be Cardiff.”

Edward’s stunning come-from-behind victory over Usman is considered one of the greatest knockouts of all time, with ‘Rocky’ becoming only the second British fighter to win a UFC title after Michael Bisping. He is currently #6 in the UFC men’s pound-for-pound rankings.