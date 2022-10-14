Title rematch! Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira 2 nearly finalized for UFC 282

After a Fight of the Year-worthy performance, Jiri Prochazka emerged victorious against Glover Teixeira during their UFC 275 title fight in June in Singapore. It was a particularly tough night for the Brazilian, given that he was merely 30 seconds away from winning via the scorecards and retaining the title.

Now, the two men will get to do it all over again. As ESPN reports, the UFC is close to finalizing the rematch between the two elite 205-pounders for UFC 282.

UFC is finalizing a bout between Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira for UFC 282 in Las Vegas, sources confirmed to @bokamotoESPN.



Contracts have yet to be signed but the fight is close to being finalized. pic.twitter.com/Hd4PeeV6Sv — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 13, 2022

The 42-year-old Teixeira (33-8) won the title from Jan Blachowicz at UFC 267 in October 2021. That victory made him the oldest first-time UFC champion in history and the second-oldest champion in company history, next to Randy Couture.

The 29-year-old Prochazka (29-3-1), meanwhile, has been on a hot finishing streak since 2016, four years before he entered the UFC. Upon his entry into the organization, he put up impressive wins against former title challengers Dominick Reyes and Volkan Oezdemir en route to his title shot.

UFC 282 will take place on December 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Prochazka vs. Teixeira 2 is expected to headline the event. Also part of the card is the return of former champion Robbie Lawler, who takes on Santiago Ponzinibbio. It will also feature the UFC debut of the much-hyped Bo Nickal, who faces Jamie Pickett.