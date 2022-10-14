UFC Vegas 62: Grasso vs. Araujo weigh-in live stream

The UFC remains in the APEX facility this weekend with another card headlined by women hoping to solidify their claims as title contenders in their division. This time around it’s Alexa Grasso and Vivane Arajuo vying for a place in the line-up to take on UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko.

The co-main event for this one is longtime fan favourite Cub Swanson, who has dropped down to bantamweight to take on Jonathan Martinez. The main card also has a match-up of top flyweights Askar Askarov and Brandon Royval. Rounding out the card is Dusko Todorovic vs. Jordan Wright and Misha Cirkunov vs. Alonzo Menifield.

The prelim card is headlined by Mana Martinez vs. Brandon Davis. Raphael Assuncao is also bured on the prelims. He takes on Victor Henry. The prelims also include former LFA champion Piera Rodriguez taking on Sam Hughes and the also entertaining Mike Jackson vs. Pete Rodriguez.

You can watch the weigh-ins for this event right here, with video courtesy of MMA Underground. The live-stream starts at 12pm ET.

Full results:

Main card (7PM ET on ESPN+)

Flyweight: Alexa Grasso vs. Viviane Araujo

Bantamweight: Jonathan Martinez vs. Cub Swanson

Flyweight: Askar Askarov vs. Brandon Royval

Middleweight: Dusko Todorovic vs. Jordan Wright

Light heavyweight: Misha Cirkunov vs. Alonzo Menifield

Prelim card (4PM on ESPN+)

Bantamweight: Mana Martinez vs. Brandon Davis

Bantamweight: Raphael Assuncao vs. Victor Henry

Middleweight: Nick Maximov vs. Jacob Malkoun

Featherweight: Joanderson Brito vs. Lucas Alexander

Strawweight: Piera Rodriguez vs. Sam Hughes

Flyweight: C.J. Vergara vs. Tatsuro Taira

Welterweight: Mike Jackson vs. Pete Rodriguez