Boxing odds: Devin Haney forecast to beat George Kambosos by decision again in rematch

The undisputed lightweight championship rematch between Devin Haney (28-0, 15 KO’s) and George Kambosos Jr. (20-1, 10 KO’s) is about to go down from the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. Let’s peep the betting odds.

Haney is overwhelmingly favored to beat Kambosos for the second time. The bookies have Haney listed as a whopping -1200 betting favorite, with a $100 bet on Devin only able to earn a profit of $8.33. As for the challenger, George can be had at a mega-dog value of +700. Throwing a $100 at Kambosos could win you a total payout of $800.00.

Just like their first encounter, the oddsmakers are expecting this one to need some judges to determine a winner. The prop bet ‘Fight goes to decision’ is holding a moderately favored position of -330, with a +235 comeback on the ‘Fight doesn’t go to decision’ option.

It’s Haney who is labeled as more likely to take the decision, and is even strongly favored to do so. The exotic wager ‘Haney wins by decision’ can be spotted with a heavily favored moneyline of -240, while the ‘Jnr wins by decision’ selection for Kambosos is available with a large dog tag of +950.

The lines also have Devin pegged as more likely than Kambosos to score a knockout. The prop ‘Haney wins by TKO/KO or DQ’ is trekking at +350, and the ‘Jnr wins by TKO/KO or DQ’ bet is treading water at a massive underdog depth of +1100.

Check out the betting odds for Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos, courtesy of DraftKings:

