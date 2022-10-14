Boxing odds: Claressa Shields in tight betting line with Savannah Marshall

The undisputed middleweight title fight between Claressa Shields (12-0, 2KO) and Savannah Marshall (12-0, 10KO) is finally going down! Let’s see what the odds have to say about this.

Shields is coming into this as the betting favorite over Marshall, but it’s not by a wide margin. You’ll find Claressa clocking in at -135, with a $100 bet at that line standing to see a total return of $174.07. As for Savannah, she is rocking a small underdog value of +110. Throwing a $100 at those odds could possibly earn you a complete payout of $210.00.

The odds suggest that this title fight will be reaching the scorecards. The prop bet ‘Fight goes to decision’ is strongly favored at -270, with a +200 comeback on the ‘Fight doesn’t go to decision’ option.

Claressa is also the athlete deemed most likely to take home the decision. The exotic bet ‘Shields wins by decision’ is barely holding onto a plus line at +110. Going back the other way, there’s ‘Marshall wins by decision’ on deck much further out at +260.

If the match is to end in a knockout, the oddsmakers foresee Savannah being the one more likely to manifest a finish. The prop ‘Marshall wins by TKO/KO or DQ’ is offered up at +380, with ‘Shields wins by TKO/KO or DQ’ lurking at a lofty +900.

Check out the betting odds for Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall, courtesy of DraftKings:

