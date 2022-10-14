Boxing odds: Deontay Wilder heavily favored to KO Robert Helenius

“The Bronze Bomber” Deontay Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KO’s) is returning to the ring after a year on the sideline to take on “The Nordic Nightmare” Robert Helenius (31-3, 20 KO’s). Let’s get right to the betting odds!

The former heavyweight champ of the world in Wilder is massively favored over Helenius here. Deontay is posted up with a massive minus moneyline of -800, with a $100 bet at that line standing to see a profit of just $12.50. As for Robert, hie is being offered up with a sizable underdog tag of +500. Dropping a $100 on Helenius could potentially win you $500, plus your hundo back.

The bookies are banking on this heavyweight bout ending early. The prop bet ‘Fight doesn’t go to decision’ holds quite the favored position of -700, with a +440 comeback on the ‘Fight goes to decision’ selection. Naturally, Wilder is the boxer that is projected to get that finish. The proposition ‘Wilder wins by TKO/KO or DQ’ is trending at a moderately favored tick of -350, with the ‘Helenius wins by TKO/KO or DQ’ option floating around at +800.

Check out the betting odds for Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius, courtesy of DraftKings:

