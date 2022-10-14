Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall: How to stream, start time, ring walks, PPV price, full fight card

Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall were supposed to go head to head, for the second time in their careers, a few weeks back. However, the passing of Queen Elizabeth II put a kibosh on that.

With UK sport going on hiatus, the fight—booked at London’s O2 Arena—was moved to this weekend. So now, unless something happens to Charles, we’ll get to see one of the best women’s match-ups possible on the planet right now on Saturday night.

Bout Order

Main Card (2 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO middleweight championship: Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall (ring walks expected at 5 p.m. ET)

IBF, WBC and WBO super featherweight championship: Mikaela Mayer vs. Alycia Baumgardner

Lightweight: Caroline Dubois vs. Milena Koleva

Featherweight: Ebonie Jones vs. Vanessa Caballero

Flyweight: Ginny Fuchs vs. Gemma Ruegg

Welterweight: Lauren Price vs. Timea Belik

Featherweight: Kariss Artingstall vs. Marina Sakharov

Super welterweight: April Hunter vs. Erica Juana Gabriela Alvarez

Super bantamweight: Sarah Liegmann vs. Bec Connolly

Super flyweight: Shannon Ryan vs. Buchra El Quaissi

Tickets

Tickets at the O2 Arena in London are available here.

Live Stream

Shields vs. Marshall will air on ESPN+.

A monthly subscription to ESPN+ costs $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year. ESPN+ can also be included in The Disney Bundle with Hulu. The ad-supported version of that package is $13.99. The no-ads version is $19.99.

