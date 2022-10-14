Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall: How to stream, start time, ring walks, PPV price, full fight card

Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall were supposed to go head to head, for the second time in their careers, a few weeks back. However, the passing of Queen Elizabeth II put a kibosh on that.
With UK sport going on hiatus, the fight—booked at London’s O2 Arena—was moved to this weekend. So now, unless something happens to Charles, we’ll get to see one of the best women’s match-ups possible on the planet right now on Saturday night.
Bout Order
Main Card (2 p.m. ET, ESPN+)
WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO middleweight championship: Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall (ring walks expected at 5 p.m. ET)
IBF, WBC and WBO super featherweight championship: Mikaela Mayer vs. Alycia Baumgardner
Lightweight: Caroline Dubois vs. Milena Koleva
Featherweight: Ebonie Jones vs. Vanessa Caballero
Flyweight: Ginny Fuchs vs. Gemma Ruegg
Welterweight: Lauren Price vs. Timea Belik
Featherweight: Kariss Artingstall vs. Marina Sakharov
Super welterweight: April Hunter vs. Erica Juana Gabriela Alvarez
Super bantamweight: Sarah Liegmann vs. Bec Connolly
Super flyweight: Shannon Ryan vs. Buchra El Quaissi
Tickets
Tickets at the O2 Arena in London are available here.
Live Stream
Shields vs. Marshall will air on ESPN+.
A monthly subscription to ESPN+ costs $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year. ESPN+ can also be included in The Disney Bundle with Hulu. The ad-supported version of that package is $13.99. The no-ads version is $19.99.
ESPN+ can be viewed on the following devices:
Web browsers
ESPN+ web browser and system requirements
Mobile devices and tablets
Apple iPhones and iPads
Android phones and tablets
Amazon Fire tablet
Smart TVs
Android TV devices
Samsung Tizen smart TVs
Gaming consoles and streaming devices
Amazon Fire TV
Apple tvOS
Chromecast
Oculus Go
Playstation
Portal TV
Roku
Xbox
Xfinity Flex and X1 TV Box
Live news, updates and round-by-round commentary is available here on Bloody Elbow.
Loading comments...