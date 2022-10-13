‘If it makes dollars, it makes sense’ — Deontay Wilder says talks underway for Francis Ngannou fight

Deontay Wilder has revealed talks are underway for a mega-fight with Francis Ngannou after the latter previously hinted at a boxing match with WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

Knockout artist Wilder, whose only two career losses come to undefeated champ Fury, told The Insider ahead of his Oct. 15 return that the fight would generate a lot of interest — and lots of dollars — due to both fighters' respective styles.

Wilder is considered one of the biggest hitters in boxing while Ngannou is regarded as the most devastating puncher in mixed martial arts, landing the most powerful punch ever recorded at the UFC Performance Institute in 2017.

Wilder claims he and his manager Al Haymon have reached out to Ngannou over the proposed matchup and that the UFC heavyweight champion is most definitely interested.

“It was mentioned to me before, and Al agreed,” Wilder, who fights Robert Helenius on Saturday, said. “There’s the old saying, ‘If it makes dollars, it makes sense.’ And he agreed as well… I think that would be an intriguing fight, and it would be a fight that would bring a lot of interest.”

Ngannou is currently sidelined with a torn ACL but is expected to return to competition by early next year. The Cameroonian-born champion hopes to reach a new deal with the UFC enabling him to compete in boxing and MMA, although negotiations appear to have stalled.

Ngannou last fought at UFC 270 where he defeated ex-MMA Factory teammate Ciryl Gane to retain his heavyweight title. He is currently #5 in the UFC men’s pound-for-pound rankings.