Video: Silent Cub Swanson has teammate answer questions for him during UFC media day

If you’re a fighter who dislikes speaking to the media during fight week, you can take a cue from Cub Swanson. The 38-year-old veteran sat on the stage during Wednesday’s UFC Vegas 62 media day but kept silent all throughout.

Instead, he had teammate Dan Argueta do all the talking for him. And when asked how things are going with regard to Swanson’s weight cut for his upcoming bantamweight debut, this was what Argueta had to say.

“Cub actually started cutting the weight four or five months ago,” he said (quotes via MMA Fighting). “We came in, we did all the proper steps, he did the testing here at the [UFC Performance Institute] and we actually did the testing together to get a baseline to see where we both stand on the drop to [135 pounds].

“I think overall he felt like he needed that next challenge.”

Swanson’s media scrum lasted for a mere two and a half minutes, making it one of the shortest (if not the shortest) pre-fight interviews ever, and likely one of the oddest occurrences in such media events.

UFC Vegas 62 happens this weekend at the APEX in Las Vegas. Headlining the event is a women’s flyweight bout between Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo. Swanson (28-12) will be facing a younger but experienced veteran Jonathan Martinez in the co-main event.