The UFC is back with another solid, if not necessarily spectacular, Fight Night offering this week at the Apex Facility. In the main event, Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo look to strengthen their flyweight title hopes in what should be a scrappy 5 round battle. The co-main features the bantamweight debut of Cub Swanson. And then fans get a flyweight thriller between Brandon Royval and Askar Askarov.

For anyone looking to dive deeper into the undercard, check out the Prelims Vivi below.

Here’s a look at the UFC Vegas 62 fight card as it stood at the time of recording:

ESPN+ MAIN CARD | 7pm/4pm ET&PT

Alex Grasso vs. Viviane Araujo — At 6:31, Odds 20:37, Picks, Both: Grasso

Cub Swanson vs. Jonathan Martinez — At 22:39, Odds 33:22, Picks, Zane: Martinez, Connor: Swanson

Brandon Royval vs. Askar Askarov — At 34:02, Odds 44:57, Picks, Both: Askarov

Dusko Todorovic vs. Jordan Wright — At 45:40, Odds 51:12, Picks, Zane: Todorovic, Connor: Wright

Misha Cirkunov vs. Alonzo Menifield — At 53:10, Odds 58:30, Picks, Both: Menifield

ESPN+ PRELIMS | 4pm/1pm ET&PT

Brandon Davis vs. Mana Martinez — At 0:53, Odds 16:27, Picks, Zane: Martinez, Connor: Davis

Raphael Assuncao vs. Victor Henry — At 17:11, Odds 25:19, Picks, Both: Henry

Nick Maximov vs. Jacob Malkoun — At 26:21, Odds 36:30, Picks, Zane: Maximov, Connor: Malkoun

Joanderson Brito vs. Lucas Alexander — At 37:53, Odds 45:18, Picks, Both: Brito

Sam Hughes vs. Piera Rodriguez — At 47:16, Odds 54:57, Picks, Both: Rodriguez

Tatsuro Taira vs. CJ Vergara — At 55:53, Odds 1:05:34, Picks, Both: Taira

Mike Jackson vs. Pete Rodriguez — At 1:05:46, Odds 1:10:37, Picks, Both: Rodriguez

For those of you following the picks made on the show, we started tracking them with the July 13th, 2020 Vivisection shows for UFC Fight Island 1: ‘Kattar vs. Ige’. So far, here are the overall standings:

For our last event, UFC Vegas 61: Dern vs. Yan : Zane went 6/11 for 54.5%, while Connor tied with 6/11 for 54.5% as well

Zane went 6/11 for 54.5%, while Connor tied with 6/11 for 54.5% as well Overall from UFC Fight Island 1 through UFC Vegas 61 : Zane is now at 734/1135 for 64.7% and Connor is now at 690/1135 for 60.8%

through : Zane is now at 734/1135 for 64.7% and Connor is now at 690/1135 for 60.8% So far, in 2022: Zane is at 264/398 for 66.3% and Connor is at 248/398 for 62.3%

2021: Zane went 305/493 for 62% and Connor went 285/493 for 58%

July-Dec 2020: Zane went 164/244 for 67% and Connor went 157/244 for 64%

