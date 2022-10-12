Tito Ortiz claims he’ll rematch Chael Sonnen in February 2023

Could we be getting the rematch between Tito Ortiz and Chael Sonnen? While appearing on The Adam Carolla Show, Ortiz stated that he will be fighting Sonnen for the second time in February of 2023.

“I’ll be competing my one last time in the beginning of February,” Ortiz said. “Tito Ortiz vs Chael Sonnen number two will be happening for Freedom Fight Night, and I’m excited. I’m really excited. In mixed martial arts, not boxing.”

Ortiz also said it’ll happen at 205 lbs.

On The Adam Carolla Show, Tito Ortiz announced that he's fighting Chael Sonnen in early February 2023 for Freedom Fight Night. pic.twitter.com/f1PkpXiD0C — Borrachinha Depot (@FullContactMTWF) October 11, 2022

Freedom Fight Night was founded by Harrison Rogers, and Ortiz says it was originally set up to help raise money for the Republican party.

Rogers also owns The United Fight League (UFL) and American Made MMA, which is a reality show that has seen familiar MMA faces appear such as former UFC Champions Frank Mir, Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, and Ortiz.

Tito got knocked out by Anderson Silva in a boxing match last November, but when it comes to MMA, “The Huntington Beach Badboy” is actually on a three-fight winning streak. He’s also won five of his last six. As for Chael, he has won two of his last six, and has fallen short in his last two matches against former champions in Fedor Emelianenko and Lyoto Machida.

The first time Ortiz and Sonnen met up was for the Bellator 170 main event back in 2017. Ortiz sunk a rear-naked choke that forced Sonnen to tap at 2:03 into the very first round. The bout was alright and all, but the build up to fight night was even better. Plenty of trash talk went on from both sides, some of it was funny, some was cheesy, and then some of it was downright ruthless. Now five years removed for Chael vs. Tito 1, what will go different this time around?