Johnny Walker counts on hostile Brazilian crowd to make Craig ‘sh-t himself’ at UFC 283

Light heavyweight contender Johnny Walker is taking a break before he starts his next training camp. Having recently been paired up against grappler Paul Craig for a fight at the UFC 283 card, in his home country of Brazil, the 30-year-old counts on the well-known local crowd to play its part in the fight.

In an interview with Ag Fight, Walker explained he is going to start the training camp in Thailand and emphasized how mental health plays a part as important as the physical during preparation. However, when Craig enters the arena, Johnny fully expects the ‘Uh, vai morrer’ chant to intimidate the ‘Bearjew’ in Brazil.

“I’m in Thailand. I got here last Friday night. I’m going to start my camp here. A vacation and a camp. Because the weather is good, so you take advantage of that. There’s the food, too. I’m going to relax, do something different before I start the hard part of the camp. I want to go to the beach. I like Thailand because it has a good energy. It’s refreshing. It’s really good for your mental health breathe in this air. It keeps you motivated. You can’t just focus on your diet, physical therapy, your body. You also have to take care of your mind,”

“I’m always training, always giving my best,” Walker said. “I’m bringing Brazil another win at home. I count on everybody to cheer for me. Whoever is watching at the arena, you want to loudly chant ‘Uh, vai morrer’ (You’re going to die). That way my opponent will sh-t himself. I’m ready and I’ll give you another win.”

In his last outing, Walker (19-7) scored his first UFC submission victory in the UFC, when he tapped out Ion Cutelaba with a rear-naked, choke, back in September. The victory snapped a two-fight losing skid for the Brazilian, with losses to Jamahal Hill and Thiago Santos.

Now, Walker is scheduled to take on Craig at UFC 283, on January 21, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The card is expected to be headlined by a flyweight title fight between the champion Deiveson Figueiredo and former title-holder Brandon Moreno in their fourth Octagon encounter.