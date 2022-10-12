Odds: Pound-for-pound king Volkanovski underdog to Oliveira and Makhachev as UFC 280 alternate

The UFC’s featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski, has been listed as the back up fighter to step up in the event that Charles Oliveira, or Islam Makhachev, is unable to make it to their UFC 280 main event lightweight title match. We now have betting odds for both of those scenarios.

Despite having never lost a UFC fight, online gambling site Sportsbetting.ag has Volkanovski listed as an underdog to both Oliveira and Makhachev. Against a -140 Charles, Alexander is trending with a value of +120. Pitted against a -210 Islam, the current 145-pound champ is on deck at +180. Not that the UFC rankings mean much, but Volkanovski is rated as their #1 pound-for-pound fighter.

Also recently announced, Kevin Holland will be facing off with Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson in the UFC Orlando main event on December 3rd. Thompson is the betting favorite in this one, posted up with a -150 moneyline. The briefly retired Holland can be found sporting a small underdog value of +130. No props for this matchup have been released yet.

We’ve got two more sets of betting lines to share with you. Top-ranked bantamweight Cory Sandhagen is available as a -205 favorite over a streaking Marlon “Chito” Vera as a +175 dog. The final line is the widest one. For a match slated for January of next year, the 16-0 undefeated Shavkat Rakhmonov is holding a strong -300 moneyline, while 15-4 Geoff Neal possesses a large underdog position of +250.

Check out these UFC 280 betting odds

