 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

MMA SQUARED: This one weird trick could ruin the ESPN deal for UFC

Shout it from the mountaintop, tag your favourite fighter, but don’t tell where you heard it.

By Chris Rini
/ new
MMA Squared, Chris Rini, UFC, ESPN, fighter pay, mma news
MMA Squared, Chris Rini
Chris Rini
MMA Squared, Chris Rini, UFC, ESPN, fighter pay, mma news Chris Rini

Am I petty? Sometimes. Take care of yourself and I’ll talk to you Monday.

Chris

In This Stream

MMA SQUARED by Chris Rini

View all 349 stories

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...