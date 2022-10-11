Alexander Gustafsson vs. Ovince St. Preux targeted for UFC 282 on December 10th

Former multiple-time light heavyweight title contender Alexander Gustafsson appears to have his next fight booked. MMA Junkie reports that the ‘Mauler’ will take on Ovince St. Preux at UFC 282 on December 10th.

The final PPV card of 2022 is set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV will. The main event will likely be a light heavyweight championship rematch between the king, Jiri Prochazka, and the former champion, Glover Teixeira.

The 35-year-old Swede hasn’t tasted victory since picking up a 5th round knockout over Texeira, way back in 2017. Since then, Gustafsson has been finished four times in a row, twice by submission and twice by knockout. His last UFC appearance involved a 67-second KO loss to Nikita Krylov back in July of this year. Before that he had a submission loss up at heavyweight in 2020 to the UFC’s former champion, Fabrício Werdum. To say that the 18-8 Allstars Training Center talent is in desperate need of a win would be a gross understatement.

Just like Gus, St. Preux has had unsuccessful dabbles up at heavyweight, which is where two of his last three losses have occurred. Unlike Gus, however, OSP has fought at least once a year since he started his professional MMA journey (2008). He is also coming off of a win after taking a split decision in his rematch with Shogun Rua at UFC 274 earlier this year. With common opponents in Jon Jones, Nikita Krylov, Jimi Manuwa, Mauricio Shogun Rua, and Glover Teixeira — it’s kind of crazy that these two have never crossed paths.

This matchup of original gangster light heavyweights is not official yet, so stay tuned to Bloody Elbow for any further news as the situation unfolds.