Sean O’Malley: Petr Yan fight can get me closer to Conor McGregor-level superstardom

UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley hasn’t been shy about his admiration for company superstar Conor McGregor. “Sugar” Sean wants to be on a “similar path” as “The Notorious,” unless he becomes a “bigger” superstar.

The 27-year-old will face Petr Yan at UFC 280. Having deemed Yan as the “best dude he ever fought,” O’Malley also believes a win over the former champion puts him an inch closer to his goal.

“People that think I won’t win actually want me to win. People want a superstar. There’s really no one in the UFC right now that is that Conor level. Me, I go out there and beat Petr in spectacular fashion, I’m climbing,” O’Malley said recently on ESPN’s DC & RC Show as he got his hair braided.

“I’m not gonna be there yet, and I know that. But I’m climbing to become that guy. I wanna be that guy. I wanna be the Conor.

“I think the UFC fans want that. They want somebody that they can get super, super excited about. Most people think I’m gonna lose, but I think the majority of people want me to go out there and win. Which is rare, I don’t usually think that. But I do think in this case that that’s what it is.”

UFC 280 happens on October 22 in Abu Dhabi. Headlining the event is the vacant lightweight title fight between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev. Right before it is another championship bout between Aljamain Sterling and ex-champion T.J. Dillashaw.