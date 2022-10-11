She’s everything that’s wrong with the world - Sean Strickland unloads ‘hate’ for Ronda Rousey

Back in 2016, Ronda Rousey did a candid and tearful interview with Ellen Degeneres about contemplating suicide. Around this time, “Rowdy” Ronda had just lost the UFC women’s bantamweight title to Holly Holm two months prior.

“I was literally sitting there and thinking about killing myself, and that exact second I’m like, ‘I’m nothing. What do I do anymore? And no one gives a shit about me anymore without this,’” Rousey said at the time, adding she snapped out of it after seeing then boyfriend Travis Browne and the “need to have his babies.”

Recently, UFC middleweight Sean Strickland opened up this discussion six years later. In an Instagram post over the weekend, the controversial and outspoken fighter unloaded his “hate” for Rousey.

“I explained why I hate Ronda Rousey, why I find she is everything that’s wrong with the f–g world,” he said (transcribed by MMA Mania).” [Her Ellen appearance] was on the news, it was f–ng everywhere.

“I don’t know when suicide became cool but it became cool, like they made a Netflix show ‘13 Reasons.’ Everybody’s f–ng depressed, everybody is suicidal, and let me f–ing tell you guys, it is not f–ng cool.

“Depression is like cancer, it’s f–ng terminal. It’s like herpes, you might not have it but you always f–ng have it and it’s waiting to f–ng come out.”

Strickland continued…

“Suicidal thoughts, for the people who have it, it’s even f–ng worse. You fixate on it, you dwell on it. You start thinking about how you’re gonna do it. You start thinking about where you’re gonna do it.

“You start think about how your people are gonna take it. You really fantasize about it and it’s f–ng miserable. It’s not a fleeting thought because you lost a fight.

“And I hate Ronda Rousey because she used something so f–d up and so serious as a ‘but I overcame it’ strong moment, when it’s f–ng not.”

The 35-year-old Rousey (12-2 in MMA), whose father died by taking his own life, has so far done well for herself since turning her back from MMA. She’s now one of the more recognizable talents under the WWE and in 2021, gave birth to her first child with Browne.

As for Strickland (25-4), he’s getting ready to face fellow top ten contender Jared Cannonier on December 17.

Free and confidential support for individuals who are in crisis and are thinking about taking their own lives, or have loved ones who are in crisis, can be found with the following organizations.