Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson says running for president is ‘off the table’

For years, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson was viewed as a potential candidate for U.S. president, with polls suggesting that almost half of Americans would be interested in seeing him run for office.

However, during a recent interview with CBS News Sunday Morning, the blockbuster actor and businessman revealed that a bid for president is “off the table.”

“I love our country and everyone in it,” the former WWE wrestler said in the interview. “I also love being a daddy. And that’s the most important thing to me is being a daddy. Number one, especially during this time, this critical time in my daughters’ lives.

“‘Cause I know what it was like to be on the road and be so busy that I was absent for a lot of years when my first daughter’s growing up in this critical age and this critical time in her life.”

Johnson, who is a father of three, including two children under the age of 7, added that being president would take him away from precious time with his growing family.

“Sure, CEO sounds great!” Johnson said. “But the number one thing I want to be is daddy. That’s it.”

Last year, Johnson shared an article on Instagram which noted that “at least 46 percent of Americans would support a presidential run from Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson”.

“Humbling,” Johnson wrote in the caption. “I don’t think our Founding Fathers EVER envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pick up truck driving, fanny pack wearing guy joining their club – but if it ever happens it’d be my honour to serve you, the people.”

Despite his popularity, Johnson drew the ire of MMA fans and fighters after the actor’s Project Rock footwear was announced as an official UFC sponsor. BloodyElbow reported that UFC fighters wearing Johnson’s shoes would not benefit from the new sponsorship, while prominent fighters publicly noted their displeasure with the deal.

“These shoes f–king suck,” Diaz said in an interview with UFC and ESPN’s Megan Olivi. “Look at these shoes, they made me put this shit on. F–k these shoes!”