Video: Julian ‘Let me bang bro’ Lane suffers brutal KO loss in Russia

Julian Lane tried his hand at boxing this past Friday. And it did not go well for him.

Known for the now-infamous ‘Let Me Bang Bro!’ moment during his appearance on The Ultimate Fighter 16, Lane traveled to Russia and got inside the ring with Vlad Tuinov at a Pravda FC event.

Tuinov found success with left hooks to the head and body, which Lane had no answer for throughout the first round. It was much of the same in the second round, with the ‘Diamond’ moving forward and connecting with left hooks until one of them sent Lane crashing to the canvas in a heap. ‘Night Train’ returned to his feet but started stumbling across the ring. The referee waved off the fight, and Tuinov was declared the winner by second-round KO.

You can see the fight-ending sequence below, courtesy of Caposa on Twitter:

Kickboxer turned bareknuckle boxer Vlad Tuinov destroys Julian Lane in the 2nd round. Left hook stopped him dead in his tracks. #PRAVDA pic.twitter.com/jY8guYI8Db — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 7, 2022

Lane is now 0-5 in his recent appearances, but he seems to be in good spirits despite the downturn. Following his loss to Tuinov, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) veteran provided a mini-update on his condition.

“FML,” wrote Lane on Instagram. “Thanks for everyone supporting. I’m healthy, thank God. I’ll be back. Respect to my opponent.”

In an additional post, Lane showed off his self-deprecating humor alongside a video of his brutal loss.

“When they ask if you want a stunt double, but you say f—k it and do it yourself,” wrote Lane.

For Tuinov, he is now 1-0 as a professional boxer. The 24-year-old has also competed in kickboxing and bare-knuckle boxing.

The entire Pravda FC event can be seen on YouTube.