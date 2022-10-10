Fights on Tap: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno IV among 18 UFC bouts announced

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions.

Thanks to Cage Warriors and GLORY, we were busy with some great fights on Friday and Saturday. Michele Martignoni dethroned ex-bantamweight champion Dominique Wooding in a close, back-and-forth affair at Cage Warriors 144, while Alistair Overeem closed the Badr Hari chapter of his career with a unanimous decision win at GLORY: Collision 4. The ‘Reem’ even set up a fight against Rico Verhoeven after the victory! With those events now in the books, we can look at what lies ahead of us on the upcoming schedule.

The UFC either announced or finalized 18 fights this week, and the first-ever tetralogy in the promotion is happening.

Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno are set for their fourth (and potentially final) fight at UFC 283, the upcoming pay-per-view event scheduled for Jan. 21, 2023, at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro.

Figueiredo and Moreno fought to a majority draw in their first outing at UFC 256 nearly two years ago. ‘Deus Da Guerra’ was deducted a point in the third round for a groin strike, which evened up two of three judges’ scorecards. Because of the ending, the promotion scheduled an immediate rematch at UFC 263, where the ‘Assassin Baby’ submitted Figueiredo via third-round rear-naked choke to become the new UFC flyweight champion. A few months later, the pair would share the Octagon once again. Figueiredo reclaimed his championship with a unanimous decision win over Moreno at UFC 270 this past January.

Now 1-1-1, Figueiredo and Moreno were expected to compete in the first-ever tetralogy earlier this year. However, that was delayed after the champion suffered injuries in both hands and and had to be sidelined for several months. In an effort to keep the flyweight division moving, an interim championship fight between Moreno and Kai Kara-France was scheduled. The ex-champion finished Kara-France by third-round TKO, setting up what could be his final meeting with Figueiredo at the beginning of 2023.

UFC Fight Night — October 15

Joanderson Sá Brito vs. Lucas Alexander — featherweight

UFC Fight Night — October 29

Drakkar Klose vs. Mark O. Madsen — lightweight

UFC Fight Night — November 5

Chase Sherman vs. Josh Parisian — heavyweight

Daniel Rodriguez vs. Neil Magny — welterweight

Jailton Almeida vs. Maxim Grishin — catchweight (220 lbs.)

UFC 281 — November 12

Frankie Edgar vs. Chris Gutierrez — bantamweight

UFC Orlando — December 3

Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland — welterweight

Yazmin Jauregui vs. Istela Nunes — women’s strawweight

Rafel dos Anjos vs. Bryan Barberena — welterweight

UFC 282 — December 10

Ronnie Lawrence vs. Cameron Saaiman — bantamweight

UFC Fight Night — December 17

Hayishaer Maheshate vs. Rafa García — lightweight

Cheyanne Vlismas vs. Cory McKenna — women’s strawweight

Said Nurmagomedov vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov — bantamweight

UFC Fight Night — January 14

Carlos Hernandez vs. Allan Nascimento — flyweight

Geoff Neal vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov — welterweight

UFC 283 — January 21

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno — flyweight

Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua vs. Ihor Potieria — light heavyweight

Johnny Walker vs. Paul Craig — light heavyweight

Announced Bellator fights:

Bellator 288 — November 18

Daniel Weichel vs. Akhmed Magomedov — featherweight

Tyrell Fortune vs. Daniel James — heavyweight

Roman Faraldo vs. Levan Chokheli — welterweight

Jaylon Bates vs. Jornel Lugo — bantamweight

Lucas Brennan vs. Nick Talavera — featherweight

Archie Colgan vs. Jesse Hannam — lightweight

Isaiah Hokit vs. Matias Nader — featherweight

Otto Rodrigues vs. Khasan Askhabov — featherweight

Jordan Newman vs. Jayden Taulker — middleweight

Imamshafi Aliev vs. Sean Fallon — middleweight

Vlad Gouvea vs. Kory Moegenburg — heavyweight

Announced Cage Warriors fights:

Cage Warriors 145 — November 5

Daniel Skibiński vs. Oban Elliot — welterweight

Cage Warriors 146 — November 12

Luke Riley vs. Karol Kutyła — featherweight

Announced KSW fights:

KSW 77 — December 17

Mamed Khalidov vs. Mariusz Pudzianowski — heavyweight

Sebastian Przybysz vs. Jakub Wikłacz — bantamweight