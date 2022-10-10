 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Former UFC champ Frank Mir reveals one motivator for retirement fight in 2023

Former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir is ready to take on one final fight.

By Milan Ordoñez
/ new
Frank Mir weighs in for his Triller boxing match against Steve Cunningham in 2021.
Frank Mir weighs in for his Triller boxing match against Steve Cunningham in 2021.
Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images for Triller

Former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir is one of the last old-school fighters who continue to compete. But as the 43-year-old told Brendan Schub on the Thiccc Boy podcast, he is planning for his retirement fight in 2023 and he has one source of motivation.

“I’m trying to heal up a lot of my injuries and stuff and take this seriously. Next year, I’m gonna go and fight again because I actually want to fight once on the same card with (daughter) Bella as my last fight,” Mir said (H/T MMA Mania).

“She can headline the card — I can open it ... How many times is that going to happen in history?”

The 19-year-old Bella made her pro-MMA debut in September 2020, which she won via decision. She followed it up with two submission victories in December 2020 and most recently, in June to compile a 3-0 record.

As for her father Frank, he is coming off a decision loss to Steve Cunningham in his boxing debut under Triller in 2021. In MMA, he holds a record of 19-13, with his last fight taking place in October 2019 against fellow UFC vet Roy Nelson at Bellator 231. Mir won the bout via decision.

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...