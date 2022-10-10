Former UFC champ Frank Mir reveals one motivator for retirement fight in 2023

Former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir is one of the last old-school fighters who continue to compete. But as the 43-year-old told Brendan Schub on the Thiccc Boy podcast, he is planning for his retirement fight in 2023 and he has one source of motivation.

“I’m trying to heal up a lot of my injuries and stuff and take this seriously. Next year, I’m gonna go and fight again because I actually want to fight once on the same card with (daughter) Bella as my last fight,” Mir said (H/T MMA Mania).

“She can headline the card — I can open it ... How many times is that going to happen in history?”

The 19-year-old Bella made her pro-MMA debut in September 2020, which she won via decision. She followed it up with two submission victories in December 2020 and most recently, in June to compile a 3-0 record.

As for her father Frank, he is coming off a decision loss to Steve Cunningham in his boxing debut under Triller in 2021. In MMA, he holds a record of 19-13, with his last fight taking place in October 2019 against fellow UFC vet Roy Nelson at Bellator 231. Mir won the bout via decision.