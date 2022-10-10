Video: Ex-UFC heavyweight Greg Hardy wins by KO in boxing debut

Greg Hardy ended his UFC run in March after his contract ended on a three fight losing streak. Three months later, it was announced that “The Prince of War” will be making a transition to boxing while also inking a deal with BKFC.

Hardy’s pro boxing debut took place this weekend under Black Sheep Boxing Promotions in Delray Beach, Florida against fellow debuting competitor Mike Cook. As seen in the video below, it took two rounds for the former NFL player to get the job done via knockout.

Greg Hardy by 2nd rd KO pic.twitter.com/QsAnLVhjCY — Matty Betss (@MattyBetss) October 9, 2022

Despite his involvement in a domestic violence case, the UFC chose to sign the 34-year-old Hardy in 2019 via Dana White’s Contender Series. His official debut was off to a bad start, losing the bout to Allen Crowder via disqualification due to an illegal knee.

After picking up four wins, Hardy went on a three-fight skid beginning in 2020. His last fight happened at UFC 272 in March against Sergey Spivak, to whom he lost via first-round TKO.