EPISODE 32

How do you see MMA journalism currently? Do you see any major hurdles keeping the space from thriving? Do you see any signs that we should be optimistic about?

Worst moment being an MMA reporter/journalist

Best moment being an MMA reporter/journalist

If not this career path, what would’ve been the one you chose?

Thoughts on where Nate Diaz ends up at end of negotiating/matching periods

Thoughts on various promotions’ commentary

Most egregious issues with judging

Thing you see fans get wrong most when critiquing judging

Marketing heft (or lack thereof) of each promotion and how you see some of them 5 years from now (Bellator, PFL, Invicta)

Favorite fights this year

Prime vs. Prime matchup (looking for a prime fighter of old vs. prime modern fighter matchup you would’ve liked to have seen)

If you were to introduce someone to MMA, what fight would you want to show them?

