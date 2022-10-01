UFC Vegas 61: Dern vs Yan | 6th Round Post-Fight Show

Bloody Elbow fight experts, Zane Simon & his cohort, Eddie Mercado recorded for you on Saturday, October 1st, 2022, with a breakdown of the UFC Vegas 61: ‘Dern vs Yan’ 11-bout Fight Night event; which took place at the APEX Facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Overall, this now 11-bout card saw four exciting first round finishes, three thrilling KO/TKO’s - including our main event, two sweet submissions, and six hard-fought decisions. Rounding things out, our fighters who were awarded for putting forth BONUS efforts included — POTN: Guido Cannetti, Chelsea Chandler, Brendan Allen, & Joaquim Silva. FOTN: Daniel Santos Def. John Castañeda.

Here’s a look at the UFC Vegas 61: ‘Dern vs Yan’ fight card & current records —

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Official UFC Vegas 61 Scorecards

MAIN CARD | SAT. OCT 1

11. Yan Xiaonan (16-3) DEF. Mackenzie Dern (12-3) — via majority decision (48-47, 48-47, 47-47)

10. Randy Brown (16-4) DEF. Francisco Trinaldo (28-9) — via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

9. Raoni Barcelos (17-3) DEF. Trevin Jones (13-9) — via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-27, 30-27)

8. Sodiq Yusuff (13-2) DEF. Don Shainis (12-4) — via submission (guillotine choke) at 0:30 of Round 1

7. Mike Davis (10-2) DEF. Viacheslav Borshchev (6-3) — via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-26, 30-26)

PRELIMS

6. Daniel Santos (10-2) DEF. John Castañeda (19-6) — via TKO (strikes) at 4:28 of Round 2

5. Ilir Latifi (16-8) DEF. Aleksei Oleinik (60-17) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

4. Joaquim Silva (12-3) DEF. Jesse Ronson (21-12) — via TKO (strikes) at 3:02 of Round 2

3. Brendan Allen (20-5) DEF. Krzysztof Jotko (24-6) — via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:17 of Round 1

2. Chelsea Chandler (5-1) DEF. Julija Stoliarenko (10-7) — via TKO (strikes) at 4:15 of Round 1

1. Guido Cannetti (10-6) DEF. Randy Costa (6-4) — via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:04 of Round 1

