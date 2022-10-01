‘Great job, ladies’ - Pros react to Xiaonan’s decision win over Dern at UFC Vegas 61

In a back-and-forth main event at UFC Vegas 61, Yan Xiaonan showed high-level submission defense in order to outpoint Brazilian jiu-jitsu star Mackenzie Dern. After five rounds, ‘Fury’ managed to edge out her opponent with superior striking and bring home a unanimous decision victory. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the match.
@MackenzieDern better start shooting #UFCVegas61— Joaquin New Mansa Buckley (@Newmansa94) October 2, 2022
This is such a fun fight #ufcvegas— Pannie Kianzad UFC (@PannieKianzad) October 2, 2022
Not always pretty but damn Dern is persistent!— Funky (@Benaskren) October 2, 2022
1-1 but dern ran away with that round! #UFCVegas61— Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) October 2, 2022
Jiu Jitsu class in the 2nd round @MackenzieDern #UFCVegas61— Arianelipski (@Ariane_lipski) October 2, 2022
Tecia might kick my ass for this one ♀️ but I’m a fan of @MackenzieDern her ground game continues to amaze me! @ufc— Raquel Pennington (@RockyPMMA) October 2, 2022
Derns striking stinks and her wrestling is way below the level of her jiu jitsu— Mike "Biggie" Rhodes (@TeamRocBiggie) October 2, 2022
A dominant round for Dern at 10-8 would make it a draw! #UFCVegas61— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) October 2, 2022
Amazing performance by these two ladies #UFCVegas61— Jalin Turner (@JalinTurner) October 2, 2022
Draw or nah? #UFCVegas61— Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) October 2, 2022
Great win for Yan #ufcvegas61— Jared Vanderaa (@Jaredvanderaa) October 2, 2022
I had a great conversation with @lastcall155 two weeks ago and he said he put a lot of work in with Yan this camp. I know how much he wanted this win tonight. Danny is one of the best MMA coaches in the game and I’m sure he’s on cloud 9 right now! #UFCVegas61— Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) October 2, 2022
Great fight, just gonna throw it out there that I still felt like I beat Xiaonan Yan when we fought, but she looked much improved tonight. Dern is dangerous af, great job ladies. #OnlySlightlySaltyAnge #UFCVegas61— Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) October 2, 2022
Amazing fight ladies! #UFCVegas61— Marina Rodriguez MMA (@wmmarz) October 2, 2022
Think that was the right scorecard, good scrap, dern was closer to finishing the fight but yan won 3 rounds #UFCVegas61— Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) October 2, 2022
WHAT A GREAT FIGHT! imo#UFCVegas61 https://t.co/hcDobclB1s— Marion Reneau (@BelizeanBruiser) October 2, 2022
