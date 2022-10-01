 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Great job, ladies’ - Pros react to Xiaonan’s decision win over Dern at UFC Vegas 61

Yan Xiaonan defeated Mackenzie Dern at UFC Vegas 61. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the main event.

By Lucas Rezende
/ new
Yan Xiaonan defeated Mackenzie Dern at UFC Vegas 61.
Yan Xiaonan defeated Mackenzie Dern at UFC Vegas 61.
Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

In a back-and-forth main event at UFC Vegas 61, Yan Xiaonan showed high-level submission defense in order to outpoint Brazilian jiu-jitsu star Mackenzie Dern. After five rounds, ‘Fury’ managed to edge out her opponent with superior striking and bring home a unanimous decision victory. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the match.

In This Stream

UFC Vegas 61: ‘Dern vs. Yan’ previews, predictions, coverage, odds, more

View all 14 stories

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...