UFC Vegas 61: Dern vs. Yan live results, discussion, play by play

Join us today on Bloody Elbow for live results, discussion, round scoring, and play-by-play (main event) as UFC Vegas 61: Dern vs. Yan goes down in Sin City.
The headliner comes in the women’s strawweight division, with contenders Mackenzie Dern and Yan Xiaonan throwing down in a five-rounder. The co-main will take place in the welterweight division, and will see the ageless Francisco Trinaldo taking on Randy Brown.
This card wiil be fully airing on ESPN+. The six-fight preliminary card is scheduled to start at 4:00pm ET/1:00pm PT. The six-fight main card is scheduled to kick off at 7:00pm ET/4:00pm PT and will stay on ESPN+. You can also catch the prelims on Fight Pass outside of the US.
Main Card
Mackenzie Dern vs. Xiaonan Yan
Randy Brown vs. Francisco Trinaldo
Raoni Barcelos vs. Trevin Jones
Sodiq Yusuff vs. Don Shainis
John Castaneda vs. Daniel Santos
Mike Davis vs. Viacheslav Borshchev
Preliminary Card
Ilir Latifi vs. Aleksei Oleinik
Joaquim Silva vs. Jesse Ronson
Brendan Allen vs. Krzysztof Jotko
Maxim Grishin vs. Philipe Lins
Julija Stoliarenko vs. Chelsea Chandler
Randy Costa vs. Guido Cannetti
Loading comments...