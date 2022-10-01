UFC Vegas 61: Dern vs. Yan live results, discussion, play by play

Join us today on Bloody Elbow for live results, discussion, round scoring, and play-by-play (main event) as UFC Vegas 61: Dern vs. Yan goes down in Sin City.

The headliner comes in the women’s strawweight division, with contenders Mackenzie Dern and Yan Xiaonan throwing down in a five-rounder. The co-main will take place in the welterweight division, and will see the ageless Francisco Trinaldo taking on Randy Brown.

This card wiil be fully airing on ESPN+. The six-fight preliminary card is scheduled to start at 4:00pm ET/1:00pm PT. The six-fight main card is scheduled to kick off at 7:00pm ET/4:00pm PT and will stay on ESPN+. You can also catch the prelims on Fight Pass outside of the US.

Main Card

Mackenzie Dern vs. Xiaonan Yan

Randy Brown vs. Francisco Trinaldo

Raoni Barcelos vs. Trevin Jones

Sodiq Yusuff vs. Don Shainis

John Castaneda vs. Daniel Santos

Mike Davis vs. Viacheslav Borshchev

Preliminary Card

Ilir Latifi vs. Aleksei Oleinik

Joaquim Silva vs. Jesse Ronson

Brendan Allen vs. Krzysztof Jotko

Maxim Grishin vs. Philipe Lins

Julija Stoliarenko vs. Chelsea Chandler

Randy Costa vs. Guido Cannetti