Bellator 286: Pitbull vs. Borics live stream, results, highlights

Bellator 286 goes live tonight from the Long Beach Arena in Long Beach, CA. The headliner for this one will be Patricio Pitbull defending his Bellator MMA featherweight title against the surging Adam Borics.
The co-main features the man who Pitbull recently defeated for the belt, submission-machine A.J. McKee. He’ll be fighting recent UFC fighter Spike Caryle. Also on the card Aaron Pico takes on Jeremy Kennedy and Juan Archuleta meets Enrique Barzola.
In the US the main card airs on SHOWTIME and begins at 10PM ET. Some viewers outside the US can watch the main event on YouTube (see above video).
The prelims are available for free on YouTube (for everyone). That stream, which is shared below, starts at 7PM ET.
Full Results
Main Card (Showtime, 10 p.m. ET)
Featherweight championship: Patricio Freire vs. Adam Borics
Lightweight: A.J. McKee vs. Spike Carlyle
Featherweight: Aaron Pico vs. Jeremy Kennedy
Catchweight (141 lbs): Juan Archuleta vs. Enrique Barzola
Preliminary Card (YouTube, 7 p.m. ET)
Lightweight: Nick Browne vs. Islam Mamedov
Lightweight: Vladimir Tokov vs. Jay Jay Wilson
Middleweight: Khadzhimurat Bestaev vs. Khalid Murtazaliev
Flyweight: Sumiko Inaba vs. Nadine Mandiau
Featherweight: Weber Almeida vs. Ryan Lilley
Lightweight: Dominic Clark vs. Lance Gibson Jr.
Lightweight: Mike Hamel vs. Max Rohskopf
Bantamweight: Cee Jay Hamilton vs. Richard Palencia
Bantamweight: Miguel Peimbert vs. Bobby Seronio III
Lightweight: Keoni Diggs vs. Ricardo Seixas
