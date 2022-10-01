Bellator 286: Pitbull vs. Borics live stream, results, highlights

Bellator 286 goes live tonight from the Long Beach Arena in Long Beach, CA. The headliner for this one will be Patricio Pitbull defending his Bellator MMA featherweight title against the surging Adam Borics.

The co-main features the man who Pitbull recently defeated for the belt, submission-machine A.J. McKee. He’ll be fighting recent UFC fighter Spike Caryle. Also on the card Aaron Pico takes on Jeremy Kennedy and Juan Archuleta meets Enrique Barzola.

In the US the main card airs on SHOWTIME and begins at 10PM ET. Some viewers outside the US can watch the main event on YouTube (see above video).

The prelims are available for free on YouTube (for everyone). That stream, which is shared below, starts at 7PM ET.

Full Results

Main Card (Showtime, 10 p.m. ET)

Featherweight championship: Patricio Freire vs. Adam Borics

Lightweight: A.J. McKee vs. Spike Carlyle

Featherweight: Aaron Pico vs. Jeremy Kennedy

Catchweight (141 lbs): Juan Archuleta vs. Enrique Barzola

Preliminary Card (YouTube, 7 p.m. ET)

Lightweight: Nick Browne vs. Islam Mamedov

Lightweight: Vladimir Tokov vs. Jay Jay Wilson

Middleweight: Khadzhimurat Bestaev vs. Khalid Murtazaliev

Flyweight: Sumiko Inaba vs. Nadine Mandiau

Featherweight: Weber Almeida vs. Ryan Lilley

Lightweight: Dominic Clark vs. Lance Gibson Jr.

Lightweight: Mike Hamel vs. Max Rohskopf

Bantamweight: Cee Jay Hamilton vs. Richard Palencia

Bantamweight: Miguel Peimbert vs. Bobby Seronio III

Lightweight: Keoni Diggs vs. Ricardo Seixas