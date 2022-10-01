UFC Vegas 61 betting odds: Mackenzie Dern favored to submit Xiaonan Yan

It’s fight day for UFC Vegas 61, which is going down from a randomly empty APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event is getting top ranked strawweights going at it when the #5 rated, Mackenzie Dern, meets the #6 rated, Xiaonan Yan. Let’s go see what the betting odds have to say about this one.

The oddsmakers are siding with Dern over Xiaonan here, and do so by a descent margin. Mackenzie is clocking in as a -240 betting favorite, with Yan being offered up with an underdog tag of +200.

The bookies aren’t expecting that a whole 25-minutes will be needed to determine a winner. The prop bet ‘Fight doesn’t go to decision’ is strongly favored here at a moneyline of -220, with a +168 comeback on the ‘Fight goes to decision’ option.

According to the odds, we just might be getting a tap in the UFC Vegas 61 main event. ‘Dern wins by submission’ is sporting a tiny favored position of -110, with the ‘Xiaonan wins by submission’ bet existing at an impossible line of +2600.

As far as knockouts go, Yan has been labeled as more likely than Mackenzie to make that happen. There’s the proposition ‘Xiaonan wins by TKO/KO’ trending at +600, and then ‘Dern wins by TKO/KO’ ranging anywhere from +900 to a staggering +1600.

Check out the UFC Vegas 61 betting odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

