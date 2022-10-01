UFC Vegas 61: Dern vs. Yan results and video highlights

Stay up to date with what’s happening today at UFC Vegas 61, which is going down from a more private than usual APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The top of the billing will see top-10 strawweights wage war as the #5 ranked, Mackenzie Dern, meets the #6 ranked, Xiaonan Yan. In the card’s co-main event, surging welterweight Randy Brown will go toe to toe with longtime UFC veteran Francisco Trinaldo.

The main card is slated for 7:00pm ET/4:00pm PT, and the preliminary bouts begin at 4:00pm ET/1:00p, PT — all of which can be streamed on ESPN+.

Main card:

Mackenzie Dern vs. Xiaonan Yan: Strawweight

Randy Brown vs. Francisco Trinaldo: Welterweight

Raoni Barcelos vs. Trevin Jones: Bantamweight

Sodiq Yusuff vs. Don Shainis: Featherweight

John Castaneda vs. Daniel Santos: 140-pounds

Prelims:

Ilir Latifi vs. Aleksei Oleinik: Heavyweight

Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha Ricci: Strawweight

Joaquim Silva vs. Jesse Ronson: Lightweight

Brendan Allen vs. Krzysztof Jotko: Middleweight

Maxim Grishin vs. Philipe Lins: Light Heavyweight

Julija Stoliarenko vs. Chelsea Chandler: 140-pounds

Randy Costa vs. Guido Cannetti: Bantamweight