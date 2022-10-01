Dana White reportedly donates $10K to Muay Thai fighter who lost both legs in freak accident

We’ve been hearing more stories about Dana White’s supposed acts of goodwill. These stories are mostly firsthand accounts from fighters who’ve apparently experienced major life changes, thanks to the UFC president’s help.

This most recent one, as reported by TMZ, involves 30-year-old Muay Thai fighter John Esposito, who lost both of his legs in a freak accident in late 2021.

As the story goes, Esposito was filling potholes on the side of a highway when a speeding car hit him from behind and pinned him against a trailer. According to him, the amputation of his legs happened “on the spot.”

This story urged The Muay Thai Project founder Liam Tarrant to set up a GoFundMe campaign for Esposito. Tarrant then guested recently on Angela Hill’s Ceremonial Weigh-in podcast, which then led to White making a $10,000 donation.

As of this posting, the campaign has so far racked up more than $28,000 out of the overall $30K goal. Tarrant also told TMZ that the money will cover Esposito’s recovery expenses “in the coming months and years.”