Henry Cejudo offers to step in and fight Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 272

Former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo has offered to step in and fight Alexander Volkanovski for the featherweight title following Max Holloway’s withdrawal from UFC 272.

‘Triple C’ retired from the sport in 2020 but has pleaded with UFC president Dana White for a title shot against ‘The Great’ in a bid to become the promotion’s first-ever three-division champ.

Hey @danawhite give me a shot at Alex. I would never cancel. I’m Mexican and we don’t believe in pulling out of anything. — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) January 9, 2022

@danawhite we need a UFC Champ from the USA! I’m your best Chance. I’ll put Alex to sleep Faster than Joe Biden. — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) January 8, 2022

Cejudo, an Olympic gold medalist, was formerly considered one of the greatest pound-for-pound fighters in the world but White has never been keen on the idea of him fighting for a third world title.

“You’ve been off all this time and you want to come back and fight Volkanovski and jump the line and jump over Max and all these other guys that have been there? It’s a tough conversation,” White said of Cejudo at a press conference last year.

Cejudo last fought at UFC 249 where he defended his bantamweight title against Dominick Cruz following a second-round TKO victory at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

UFC 272, which is now without a main event, is scheduled to take place on March 5 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.