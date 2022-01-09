Another top ranked UFC fighter seems to have a problem with Paul Felder’s commentary

We’ve seen a lot of UFC fighters get testy about commentary lately. We’ve even seen commentators get testy about commentary, too. Just recently Dominick Cruz and Daniel Cormier got into a feud after Cruz accused his booth buddy of not doing his homework.

Another commentator who has come under fire in the past 12 months is Paul Felder. UFC middleweight title challenger Marvin Vettori went so far as to pledge to confront Felder at the UFC APEX over what he deemed as bias commentary. It’s unclear if that actually happened.

The latest fighter to express dissatisfaction at Felder’s on-mic work is Aleksander Rakic. The third ranked UFC light heavyweight appeared to sub-tweet Felder recently, claiming that if Jon Anik, Dominick Cruz and Michael Bisping were working an event he wouldn’t have to mute the audio.

If it's you, @Jon_Anik and @DominickCruz working I'll definitely will watch the fights without having to mute them... #facts https://t.co/n3kPMOlv2n — Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) January 8, 2022

‘The Irish Dragon’ seems to believe that his omission from that list means that Rakic is not keen on his commentary. He responded to Rakic asking, “Just say what you gotta say. Is this a third grade crush? Tell me you don’t like my commentary and I’ll tell you some of your fights suck.”

Just say what you gotta say. Is this a third grade crush? Tell me you don’t like my commentary and I’ll tell you some of your fights suck — Paul Felder (@felderpaul) January 9, 2022

Rakic is 14-2 and currently scheduled to face recently dethroned champion Jan Blachowicz in a main event on March 26.

Rakic, who will be hoping to score a title shot with a victory, is on a two-fight winning streak with unanimous decisions over past title challengers Thiago Santos and Anthony Smith. Those wins came after a split decision loss to Volkan Oezdemir. Although, many onlookers believe Rakic should have been awarded the win by the judges for his efforts in that bout.