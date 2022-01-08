Report: Warlley Alves injured, withdraws from UFC 270

Yet another Brazilian has been forced out of the UFC 270 card due to an undisclosed injury.

After women’s flyweight Viviane Araujo left the event, The Ultimate Fighter Brazil 3 champion Warlley Alves followed the same path, MMA Junkie reports. For now, the promotion will look for a short-notice replacement to take on newcomer Jack Della Maddalena.

In his last outing, Alves (14-5) got knocked out by Jeremiah Mills, back in June 2021. The defeat came right after a knockout win of his own, when the 31-year-old TKO’d Mounir Lazzez, in January of the same year.

A prospect from Dana White’s Contender Series, Maddalena (10-2) earned his UFC contract after beating Ange Loosa by unanimous decision, back in September 2021. The win put the 25-year-old on a 10-fight winning streak, with his last loss taking place May 2016, when he got choked out by Darcy Vendy,

UFC 270 is scheduled to take place in Anaheim, California, on January 22. The card is expected to be headlined by a title unification bout between heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and the interim title-holder, Ciryl Gane.