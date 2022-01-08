Report: Viviane Araujo out of fight against Alexa Grasso at UFC 270

One of the three women’s flyweight bouts scheduled for UFC 270 has just suffered a loss. Originally paired up against Alexa Grasso for the card, Viviane Araujo was forced to leave the event due to an undisclosed injury, ESPN Deportes reported.

For now, the promotion is looking for a short-notice replacement for Viviane, but no official athletes have been announced just yet. However, ESPN Deportes also reports that the UFC intends to keep Grasso on the card, if possible.

In her last outing, Araujo (10-3) dropped a unanimous decision to former title challenger Katlyn Chookagian, back in May 2021. The loss snapped a two-fight winning streak for the 35-year-old, who had scored unanimous decision victories over Roxanne Modafferi and Montana De La Rosa prior to the loss.

Should she stay on the card, Grasso (13-3) will look for her third straight win, after beating both Maycee Barber and Ji Yeon Kim via unanimous decision, respectively in February 2021 and August 2020. The 28-year-old’s last loss happened in September 2019, when she dropped a majority decision to former champion Carla Esparza.

UFC 270 is scheduled to take place in Anaheim, California, on January 22. The card is expected to be headlined by a title unification bout between heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and the interim title-holder, Ciryl Gane.