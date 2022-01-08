Betting lines: Francis Ngannou has better odds at beating Tyson Fury than Dillian Whyte

Boxing’s WBC heavyweight king, Tyson Fury, and the UFC’s 265-pound champ, Francis Ngannou, both seem to be willing to face one another. The terms appear to revolve around a boxing match, using either traditional gloves, or possibly adding some UFC four-ounce leather to the equation. Opening betting odds have now surfaced for this potential crossover collision of epic proportions, and they cover whichever glove the athletes might hypothetically use.

Online gambling site SportsBetting.ag has the WBC heavyweight champ opening up here as a -600 betting favorite, with his possible mixed-martial artist counterpart clocking in as a +400 underdog.

Now it might not look like it at first glance, but Ngannou is actually getting a tremendous amount of respect here. Currently, Tyson is listed as a -650 betting favorite over his mandatory next opponent, Dillian Whyte. The actual 28-2 boxer is a +430 underdog for that one. That means that Francis is listed as having a better shot at dethroning Fury than the WBC’s interim champion. Would boxing in UFC gloves make much of a difference in the outcome?

**The website states that this fight must take place in 2022, boxing only, and any gloves.

Check out the betting odds for a possible crossover boxing match between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou, courtesy of SportsBetting.ag:

