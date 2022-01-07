Report: Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev to headline February UFC event

Ever since Rafael dos Anjos took a split decision win over Paul Felder in November 2020 and sent Felder into retirement, RDA has had a hard time making it to fight night. Two bouts with Islam Makhachev did not come to fruition and despite lots of talk between himself a few different lightweights, nothing was imminent.

Until now.

According to MMA Fighting, agreements are in place for Dos Anjos for face off with another Rafael - Rafael Fiziev to be precise - in the main event of a February 19th UFC event. They have not officially put pen to paper as of yet.

The fight came about following a goofy social media post from Fiziev where he thought it was about time to see who was the best Rafael in the promotion:

Dos Anjos (30-13, 19-11 UFC) had lost four of five at welterweight before returning to the division where he won the championship in 2015. The win over Felder put him in immediate contention.

Fiziev (11-1, 5-1 UFC) is coming off a thrilling spinning wheel kick KO of former training partner Brad Riddell last month. He’s on a five-fight winning streak, and has won performance bonuses in his last four.

Dos Anjos is currently ranked at number six at 155, with Fiziev occupying the 11 spot.

The February 19th event is scheduled to take place in UFC Apex. Other bouts scheduled for the card include Johnny Walker vs. Jamahal Hill and Ilir Latifi vs. Alexander Romanov.