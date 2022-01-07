Tyson Fury, Francis Ngannou propose modified rulesets for potential fight

The names of Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou have been linked for a while now. Many are already fancying the idea of a possible crossover fight between the two, which both men seem to be open to.

This week, Fury and Ngannou both went public via social media to chime in on this discussion. “The Gypsy King” began the conversation with a proposal via this tweet.

Several hours later, “The Predator” responded with his counter offer.

How about MMA rules with boxing gloves? I can do you that favor. https://t.co/NpCMOQ3DDu — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) January 6, 2022

Fury kept the back-and-forth going by trying to prod Ngannou into considering his proposition, at the very least.

you want to come in to my world calling me & wilder out to a boxing match. what i can guarantee you would be knocked out & also paid your highest purse to be so! so have a think https://t.co/JtOgcydYCJ — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) January 6, 2022

Ngannou, who is currently preoccupied with his upcoming maiden title defense against ex-training partner Ciryl Gane, had this in response.

After I handle business on Jan. 22 I'll fight you under any special rule set you want. In a ring, an octagon or a phone booth. https://t.co/twRhBnFwwH — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) January 6, 2022

Fury (31-0-1) last saw action in October when he fought Deontay Wilder for the third time. He won via 11th round knockout to retain an undefeated record and WBC heavyweight title.

Ngannou (16-3) last fought in March at UFC 260 where he scored a second-round KO win over Stipe Miocic to become the UFC’s undisputed heavyweight king. His maiden title defense against Gane happens at UFC 270 on January 22nd in Anaheim, California.