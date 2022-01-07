 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tyson Fury, Francis Ngannou propose modified rulesets for potential fight

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou had a brief public chat on social media to discuss potential rulesets on a possible fight.

By Milan Ordoñez
The names of Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou have been linked for a while now. Many are already fancying the idea of a possible crossover fight between the two, which both men seem to be open to.

This week, Fury and Ngannou both went public via social media to chime in on this discussion. “The Gypsy King” began the conversation with a proposal via this tweet.

Several hours later, “The Predator” responded with his counter offer.

Fury kept the back-and-forth going by trying to prod Ngannou into considering his proposition, at the very least.

Ngannou, who is currently preoccupied with his upcoming maiden title defense against ex-training partner Ciryl Gane, had this in response.

Fury (31-0-1) last saw action in October when he fought Deontay Wilder for the third time. He won via 11th round knockout to retain an undefeated record and WBC heavyweight title.

Ngannou (16-3) last fought in March at UFC 260 where he scored a second-round KO win over Stipe Miocic to become the UFC’s undisputed heavyweight king. His maiden title defense against Gane happens at UFC 270 on January 22nd in Anaheim, California.

