Triller’s Triad Combat 2 features four UFC alums, two ex-champions

In 2021, we all witnessed the debut of Triad Combat. It’s Triller’s latest brainchild that involves new age combat sports rules, aiming to level the playing field between boxers and MMA fighters.

After what’s deemed as a successful event by “Rampage” Jackson, at least, the second installment of Triad Combat is already being finalized. According to MMA Junkie, Triad Combat 2 will take place on February 26 at the Toyota Center in Houston.

And as previously reported, it will be headlined by former UFC champion Junior Dos Santos, who makes his (mixed rules) boxing debut against two-time world title challenger Kubrat Pulev. Pulev made a strong Triad Combat debut when he knocked out Frank Mir inside two minutes of action.

The undercard features a former UFC champion in Vitor Belfort, who takes on former multiple-time light heavyweight titleholder, Chad Dawson. Other UFC alums on the card include Jimmie Rivera, who takes on veteran boxer Samuel Teah, and Sam Sicilia, who takes on another seasoned boxer in Dakota Linger.

Also part of the card is Bellator and GLORY alum Joe Schilling, who faces fellow kickboxer Armin Mrkanovic.

Here are the announced bouts so far:

Junior Dos Santos vs. Kubrat Pulev

Vitor Belfort vs. Chad Dawson

Joe Schilling vs. Armin Mrkanovic

Jimmie Rivera vs. Samuel Teah

Sam Sicilia vs. Dakota Linger

Claudia Zamora vs. Stephanie Han

Just like the maiden event, Rampage will still lead team MMA while Shannon “Let’s Go Champ” Briggs will take the reins for team boxing.