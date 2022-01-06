Sonnen: Jake Paul is ‘calling his own shots’ in boxing the way Conor McGregor used to in MMA

Chael Sonnen sees striking similarities between Jake Paul and Conor McGregor, with the renowned podcast likening Paul’s boxing career to McGregor’s early UFC career.

Despite only making his professional boxing debut in 2020 Paul is already ‘calling the shots’, per Sonnen, and become one of the hottest commodities in the sport.

“Jake Paul had a crazy idea that he’s going to go into a sport of which he does not belong with no amateur pedigree, no golden gloves, no lineage within the family, like you know, my uncle fought, my grandpa used to box in the Army, nothing like that,” Sonnen said on his YouTube channel (h/t Curtis Calhoun of MMA News). “He’s going to do well, and he’s going to headline shows with Olympians and world champions on the card. They are going to open. He is going to be the marquee fight. That is ridiculous. He did just that. Jake Paul is calling his own shots the way Conor McGregor used to do when Conor was getting his come up and then he’s seeing them through.”

“Remember ‘Mystic Mac’ and he had a crystal ball? Conor was not only calling the stoppages, he was calling the rounds,” Sonnen continued. “And then once he calls the stoppages and he calls the rounds, he starts calling the technique that he’s going to stop them with. Remember when he was doing that? Jake Paul is doing the same thing.”

Paul is 5-0 in boxing with notable KO victories over former ONE and Bellator welterweight champion Ben Askren and former UFC welterweight champ and future UFC Hall of Famer Tyron Woodley.

McGregor, on the other hand, is still calling the shots in the UFC despite being 1-3 in his last four fights and sidelined with a broken leg. ‘The Notorious’ has demanded a lightweight title shot against current champ Charles Oliveira upon his return to the UFC.