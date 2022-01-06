‘Hunting season is officially open’ — Petr Yan blasts Aljamain Sterling over PED accusations

Petr Yan has fired back at Aljamain Sterling after ‘Fakemaster’ accused ‘No Mercy’ of using steroids ahead of their proposed bantamweight title rematch.

“For the record, I do not think every Russian fighter or athlete cheats. Just like every American, Brazilian, Chinese, or any other nationality of athletes, you have the clean and dirty ones. Personally I think Cheotr Yan is a dirty cheat. Maybe I’m wrong but I highly doubt it,” Sterling, who beat Yan via disqualification at UFC 259, posted on Twitter earlier this week.

Yan believes Sterling is looking for a pre-built excuse for when he inevitably loses to him in the rematch.

Fakemaster is looking for another fake excuse. Stop crying and start hiding pathetic mouse. The hunting season is officially open https://t.co/8YgWAkPNQc — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) January 5, 2022

“Fakemaster is looking for another fake excuse. Stop crying and start hiding pathetic mouse. The hunting season is officially open,” Yan, the interim bantamweight champion, responded on Wednesday.

Yan rebounded from his DQ loss to Sterling with a dominant decision win over top-five bantamweight Cory Sandhagen at UFC 267. The Russian will rematch Sterling to unify the bantamweight titles at a TBA UFC event in 2022.