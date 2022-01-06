Michael Bisping says Francis Ngannou leaves too many openings to be successful in boxing

Brendan Schaub thinks Francis Ngannou could beat Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder at their own game, but UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping isn’t so sure.

Ngannou wants to compete in both boxing and MMA as part of his new UFC contract but ‘The Count’ thinks ‘The Predator’ leaves too many openings to be successful against the boxing elite.

“The man is absolutely terrifying and hits ridiculously hard,” Bisping said of the Ngannou, the reigning UFC heavyweight champion, in a YouTube video on Tuesday (h/t BJPenn.com). “However, against a boxer, you couldn’t do that because when he swings he leaves a lot of openings.

“Hey listen, if he catches him god blessed because you are f*cked. You know there’s no reason why he couldn’t knock out these boxers but he’d have to catch them first and I don’t know if he could, okay.”

Ngannou might have his sights set on a boxing crossover but the Cameroonian knockout artist currently has his hands full with Ciryl Gane, who he will take on in a heavyweight title unification bout in the UFC 270 main event.

The pay-per-view extravaganza is scheduled to take place on Jan. 22 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.