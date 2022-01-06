UFC champion Charles Oliveira: My vision is only at ‘fifty percent’ during fights

Shortly after his successful title defense at UFC 269, lightweight champion Charles Oliveira got his glasses swiped by a fan. It happened as he was walking out of the arena, greeting the crowd in attendance.

Did he get his glasses back? pic.twitter.com/uTshDHiWO2 — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) December 12, 2021

‘Do Bronx’ says he eventually got his glasses back with the help of UFC personnel. But just how important are these specs exactly for Oliveira? Turns out, very.

In a recent appearance on the Flow Podcast, the 32-year-old Oliveira revealed how compromised his vision is without the glasses.

“I see three (people),” he said in Portuguese. “ If I’m hitting the middle, it’s alright. I think (if I) keep this same technique, (fighting) three guys for me is perfect. If I’m hitting the middle one, it’s alright.

“If I take off my glasses, I can only see fifty percent. But it never hindered me in the fight. Sometimes, I walk in without the glasses, sometimes I walk in with the glasses. It depends on my vibe. Sometimes, I like to walk in with glasses to look harmless and more nerdy than I already am.

“And when I take off my glasses, it’s normal. I can see my opponent on the other side. God blesses me so much that I can see normal. But on the street, if I take it off, I’m blind.”

Well, he’s right about his vision problems not being a hindrance. The man currently holds the most finishes in the UFC with 18, the most submission wins in history with 15, and the most Performance of the Night bonuses in history with 12. He’s also tied with Donald Cerrone for the most post-fight bonuses in the UFC with 18.

Oliveira (32-8, 1 NC) submitted Dustin Poirier in the third round of their UFC 269 title fight.